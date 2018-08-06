Share:

GUJRANWALA/SIALKOT-FIA teams arrested 13 suspects in various crackdowns on human traffickers from different areas here on Monday.

FIA teams conducted raids at Wazirabad, Kamoki and Sialkot and arrested Jawad Hassan, Anayat, Salman, Aurangzeb, Shahzada Khurram, Afzal, Zulifqar and Faisal. All the accused are involved in sending people European countries illegally and also wanted by the FIA in various cases. Likewise, the FIA arrested three notorious human traffickers namely Liaqat, Iqbal and Bashir in Sialkot during a crackdown. FIA Divisional Deputy Director Mufakhar Adeel said that the accused would send local people abroad illegally after getting big amount and showing them the golden dreams of their lucid future abroad. He said that the FIA has sent the accused behind bars after registering separate cases against them. Meanwhile, the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) arrested a government employee while he was receiving bribe.

A citizen Tayyab gave an application to ACE that Asif, an official of Industries Department, was demanding bribe from him for issuance of an NOC. On the application, an ACE team conducted a raid and held the official red handed.