RAWALPINDI: To keep the city clean on Eid ul Azha, City District Government Rawalpindi has finalized a plan to collect the sacrificial animal waste.

An official of the Rawalpindi Solid Waste Management (RWMC) told that around 3,000 sanitary workers would perform their duties in different areas to keep the town clean during Eid-ul-Azha.

All available resources would be utilized and negligence would not be tolerated while strict action would be taken against showing slackness in performing their duties. After completion of the cleanliness operation and removal of offal, all collection points and other areas would be cleaned properly and would be sprayed, he added.–APP