Rawalpindi - A three-day group painting exhibition titled “Beautiful Pakistan” has been kicked off at Rawalpindi Arts Council to mark Independence Day with zeal and zest here on Monday. The exhibition comprises of more than 100 art pieces while most of them are oil on canvas, featuring different landscapes. The exhibition was inaugurated by Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan, the newly elected Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) from Rawalpindi flanked by Naheed Manzoor and Director RAC Waqar Ahmed.

More than 30 artists participated in the exhibition. Addressing the inaugural ceremony, PTI MPA Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan said that Pakistan has been blessed with natural beauty and that Pakistan came into existence because of the sacrifices of our ancestors and there is a dire need to run Pakistan according to the vision of Quaid-e-Azam. Naheed Manzoor said that Arts Council always arranges high quality programs for the people of the twin cities. Director RAC Waqar Ahmed thanked the distinguished guests and said that the Council has decided to celebrate Independence Day from 10th August 2018 to 14th August. The exhibition will continue for general public till 9th August.