KARACHI - Provincial caretaker Minister for Irrigation, Public Health Engineering and Rural Development Mushtaq Ahmed Shah said that the work is in progress for supplying water to 48 villages of Union Council Kathore district Malir while work is also going on for improvement of water supply scheme for UC-02 Mawach Goth district West Karachi.

This he said while presiding over a meeting of the Public Health Engineering Department here in his office on Monday. PHE Secretary Dr Riaz A Memon also attended the meeting.

In the meeting various water supply schemes pertaining to districts Umerkot and Tharparkar were also reviewed in detail and it was informed that 98 water tanks were being constructed in district Umerkot while up-gradation of water supply pipe lines would be completed in stipulated time to facilitate the people of the area.

The minister stressed upon the officers to speed up development work on the schemes in order to provide relief to the people and to maintain transparency as well.