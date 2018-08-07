Share:

RAWALPINDI : Police registered a case against 9 public transporters for torturing, attempting to kidnap and kill a traffic warden in Murree, informed a police spokesman on Monday.

Of 9, police have nominated four accused Tariq, Qamar, Rashid Abbasi and Zafran by name in the First Information Report (FIR) lodged under sections 324/382/365/511/353 and 186 of PPC with Police Station (PS) Murree on plaintiff of traffic warden Afzal Shah, he said.

According to police spokesman, Sub Inspector (SI) Afzal Shah, the traffic warden, submitted a plaintiff with PS Murree stating he was directing the traffic in Sunny Bank Chowk on August 5 at 5:45pm when a public transporter named Tariq parked his Suzuki van in a no-parking zone causing hurdles in traffic flow. The warden asked the drive to move on and again started controlling traffic rushthe vehicle. “In the meanwhile, Inspector Babar alerted me that Suzuki driver again parked his vehicle in no-parking area. I went to the driver and tried to issue him a fine ticket when he called his other accomplices Qamar, Rashid Abbasi, Nasir, Zafran and five other unknown men,” the applicant mentioned in the complaint. He alleged that Tariq tried to kill him by crushing him under the Suzuki whereas Rashid Abbasi beat him with an iron rod while Nasir and Zafran tried to kidnap him.

The applicant further stated the attackers also thrashed him mercilessly and tore off his uniform besides snatching official Motorola wireless set, 2 challan books and Rs 20000 cash. He requested the police to register a case against the accused and arrest them.

Police have registered a case against the accused and begun investigation. However, no arrest was made so far. City Police Officer (CPO) Abbas Ahsan was not available for his comments.

On the other hand, Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Muhammad Bin Ashraf condemned the brutal incident. “Action will be taken against the culprits,” he said.