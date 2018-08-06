Share:

SIALKOT-The district administration and the local people expressed grave concerns over the miserable condition of the greenbelts and flayed the Sialkot Municipal Corporation and the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) for their negligence.

In Sialkot city, all the greenbelts on the main roads are at the mercy of the stray animals due to the alleged slackness of Sialkot Municipal Corporation.

According to a survey, almost all the ornamental plants in the greenbelts have been ruined and eaten up by the cattle due to the alleged slackness of the officials of the Sialkot Municipal Corporation and Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA).

A few years ago, the MC had established the greenbelts along all the main city roads including Church Road, Kashmir Road, Defence Road, Khawaja Safdar Road, Paris Road, Khadim Ali Road, Gohadpur Road, Circular Road, Sardar Begum Hospital Road, Jail Road and Kutchery Road to give a beautiful look to the Sialkot city areas.

The MC and PHA still remain unable to adopt a proper strategy to save the greenbelts from cows. The ruined greenbelts are speaking volumes about the negligence of the officials.

Social, religious, business, political and educational circles of Sialkot have expressed grave concern over the miserable situation. They said that the departments had failed to protect the greenbelts. They urged the caretaker setup, Deputy Commissioner Tahir Wattoo and Mayor Tauheed Akhtar to look into the matter and take stern action against the responsible for their negligence.

Presiding over a meeting, the DC directed the officials concerned to chalk out a plan to save the greenbelts and ensure beautification of the city. He warned that stern legal action would be taken against the negligent officials.

When contacted, the Mayor said that the Municipal Corporation would soon adopt some effective measures to save the greenbelts from cattle.