KASUR-The administration is all set to invite students from various educational institutions of Kasur district to the Tree Plantation Festival scheduled to be held on Aug 14 at Changa Manga for the plantation of more than 8,000 saplings in a short span of time.

These views were expressed by Deputy Commissioner Rana M Arshad, DPO Muntazir Mehdi, and District Forest Officer DFO Imran Sattar during plantation of a sapling at District Judicial Complex here the other day.

Kasur District and Sessions judge [DSJ] Sajjad Hussain Sindhar, Kasur District Bar Association [DBA] President Sardar Fakhir Ali, and others were present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, DFO Imran Sattar said that during current monsoon season, a Tree Plantation Festival was being organized under the auspices of Forest Department on 14th August in Changa Manga in which students from different institutes would participate and plant more than 8,000 saplings in a short time span.

At the event, DSJ Sajjad Hussain Sindhar highlighted the importance of tree plantation, saying that it was need of the hour. "It is the responsibility of every citizen to play his due role for the conservation of the environment by planting saplings in his surroundings," he pointed out. He urged the business community to come forward and help the administration deal with the danger of global warming and heat wave. DC Rana M Arshad stressed a need for the preservation of existing forests, and adding that tree plantation should be encouraged among people in line with the Forest Department's principles to preserve jungles.

He also sought cooperation of social welfare organisations in this regard.