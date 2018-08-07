Share:

BADIN - The District Council Badin held a budget session for the year 2018-19 which was presided by District Council Chairman Ali Asghar Halepoto.

The session was held in Mir Ghulam Muhammad Talpur Hall Monday when budget of Rs489,366,847 for the year 2018-19 was presented including Rs104,852,948 for salaries of employees, Rs21,320,000 for contingency pay Rs640,000 for retired employees and pension, Rs1500,000, deserved and poor student’s scholarship, Rs3200,000 for sports while Rs223,380,903 were reserved for development work. Addressing the session, the chairman said that every union council to be provided hand pumps for pure drinking water to the villages and they would be also facilitated development work. He said that people to be provided health facilities.

They said that the SIDA director made deliberate water shortage which caused huge economic loss and soils barren.

The members of district council demanded from the chairman to write a letter to government of Sindh for removal of SIDA director and XEN Ghuni.

Responding the demand, Asghar said that shortage of water in Badin district to be resolved and in this connection a session to be held at Deputy Commissioner Office Badin on August 7. The session was also addressed by Badin District Council Vice Chairman Haji Allah Dino.

Badin District Council Abdul Ghafoor Nizamani, Fida Hussain Mandhro, Mir Noor Ahmed, Shah Muhammad Nizamani, Abdul Shakoor, Zulifiqar Rahu, Abdul Rehman, Madam Shamshad Bhurgari, Madam Khurshed Memon and others were present on the occasion.