Islamabad - The Capital Development Authority on Monday cancelled the Office Order to post a Deputy Director at the post of Director Emergency and Disaster Management Unit of the MCI, putting days-long controversy to rest.

“Posting/transfer of Muhammad Attaullah, Deputy Director (BS-18) mentioned at serial number 3 of HRD Directorate’s Office Order number CDA-3 (1) (1)- Pres/88/Sec-I/1246, dated 3 August 2018 is hereby cancelled/withdrawn,” said an Office Order issued by the HRD directorate of CDA on Monday. The CDA and MCI have locked horns over the authority to transfer/posting of the said official as both the entities viewed that the authority rests with her. Chief Metropolitan Officer MCI had, in a letter, on Friday addressed Chairman CDA to “make it very clear that CDA has no authority to post/transfer/give additional or look-after charge to anyone for the MCI formations without prior approval of the Chief Metropolitan Officer/Mayor, MCI as per law.” The letter also held that look-after charge of the office of Director Emergency & Disaster Management Cell of MCI assigned to Muhammad Attaullah (Deputy Director BS-18) in addition to his own duties as Manager (Operations) (PMBS) by the CDA on August 3 (Friday) is also violation of the law. “It has been observed with great concern that the Human Resource Development (HRD) directorate, CDA has issued the posting/transfer orders of Muhammad Attaullah (Manager Operations PMBS) as director E&DM on look-after basis ‘in violation of the law’. It is to mention here that the CDA’s HRD directorate, on Friday through an Office Order assigned look-after charge of the office of Director E&DM Unit to Muhammad Attaullah which triggered controversy and acrimony between the CDA and MCI high ups. The Chief Metropolitan Officer, in his letter, further said that the order dated August 3 (Friday) cannot be implemented and is considered null and void for the purpose of MCI. “This is for record and future guideline that any posting/transfer made by the CDA in MCI would be violation of the provisions of ICT Local Government Act, 2015, therefore no further posting/transfer shall be made in MCI without the explicit approval of the MCI,” further read the letter which was issued with the approval of the competent authority, which is Mayor in this case. However, the CDA’s HRD directorate withdrew the Office Order on Monday to end days-long controversy.

In the meantime, Zafar Iqbal continued to hold the post of Director E&DM as he locked the record in his room and denied access to the record to the new appointee. On the other hand, Muhammad Attaullah sat in the room of a clerk for the two days as his ‘predecessor’ did not vacate the room with the officials also in a quandary over whom to report on officials matters.

tahir niaz