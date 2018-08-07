Share:

UK team visits Sialkot

SIALKOT (PR): A delegation of ETI, a UK based group comprising Cindy Berman, Head of Modern Slavery Strategy and Ben Rutledge Senior Adviser on UNGPs on Business and Human Rights along with members of PILER visited Sialkot and held meetings with Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Surgical Manufacturers Association of Pakistan, officials of provincial governments, private businessmen in their bid to understand the surgical sector, its socio-economic dimension, value chain.

Signify showcases IoT platform

KARACHI (PR): Signify, the world leader in lighting, will be showcasing a new Internet of Things (IoT) platform, called Interact, that will enable its professional customers to unlock the full potential of connected lighting for the IoT at the IEEEP 2018 fair.

The platform supports the company’s strategy to deliver new data-enabled services as value expands from lighting products and systems to services.

The company will also be showcasing connected lighting systems, also branded Interact, that can generate and upload data to its Interact IoT platform to power a growing portfolio of data-enabled services.

Emirates Skywards expands loyalty plan

LAHORE (PR): Emirates Skywards replaced flydubai’s frequent flyer programme, OPEN, officially becoming the loyalty programme of Emirates airline and flydubai. The alignment of the loyalty programme now allows Emirates Skywards members to also earn Skywards Miles and Tier Miles when travelling on both airlines. Former OPEN members can enroll into Emirates Skywards to continue earning Miles on flydubai.

The alignment of the loyalty programme for both airlines builds on Emirates and flydubai’s close partnership which includes code-sharing on an extended global route network and several initiatives including commercial, network planning, and airport operations.