ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Justice (Retd) Nasirul Mulk has said that country’s aerial frontiers are in safe hands and the devotion to duty and professionalism of the Pakistan Air Force is commendable.

During his visit to Pakistan Aeronautical Complex (PAC), Kamra Monday, Premier Mulk was briefed about the role of PAC, Kamra in strengthening the PAF fleet and about various projects to modernise the force particularly the indigenous production of multi-role jet fighter JF-17.

Prime Minister Justice (Retd) Nasir-ul-Mulk commended PAC’s ventures in planning, designing and production of state-of-the-art and modern jet aircraft that are commensurate to Pakistan’s defence requirements.

Prime Minister also visited various sections of PAC Kamra. Earlier upon arrival, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan and Chairman PAC Air Marshal Ahmer Shehzad received the Prime Minister and a smartly turned out contingent of PAF presented Guard of Honour to the Prime Minister.