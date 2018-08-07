Share:



For-hire drivers and their supporters rally in favor of proposed New York City legislation that would put a cap on ride-hailing vehicles outside the headquarters of the New York City Taxi and Limousine Commission, which also houses offices of Uber and Lyft in New York City.



