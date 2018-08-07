Share:

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday has issued notifications to newly-elected members of the national and provincial assemblies.

The chief election commissioner approved the notifications to the successful candidates , the documents were uploaded on the electoral body's website.

Notifications to the candidates belonging to constituencies whose results have been challenged in courts were withheld. More than 30 constituencies result notification have been withheld and will be issued after the court's verdict.

Whereas, Elections had been delayed on two seats of the National Assembly and six of provincial assemblies. The new dates for by-elections on those seats will be held within 60 days after newly-elected members of the national and provincial assemblies take the oath.

Moreover, Independent candidates will have three days to join a party after the issuance of notification by the Election Commission of Pakistan. The final list of positions of parties will then be issued.

Furthermore, the notifications to successful candidates from reserved seats will be issued after the final list of positions of political parties is compiled. Candidates from reserved seats will be notified within two days after independent candidates join political parties.

According to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), political parties have submitted their lists of preferences for reserved seats.

Afterwards, Assembly sessions will be called after the ECP will have notified all successful candidates .