Islamabad - PTI chief and prime minister-in-waiting Imran Khan is not the only one with his own Wikipedia page; his dogs have one too.

Wikipedia recently faced flak on social media after the information aggregation website added a page on Prime Minister-designate Imran Khan's pet dogs.

The page titled 'Pets of Imran Khan' was added on August 6, days after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf secured a majority in Pakistan's third consecutive civilian elections. The Wikipedia volunteer who added the page said the page was added after they noted increased searches for the dogs and references in primary and secondary sources such as newspaper, social media etc.

Saquib, who volunteers at Wikipedia help desk said there had been considerable media buzz about the Pakistani PM-designate's pets and thus Wikipedia added the page. The employee also said that several US Presidents' pets had Wikipedia accounts and there was no reason for Imran's to not have one as well.

The page details Imran's pet-history but fails to provide any vital information about the dogs such as breed details, weight, height, built, age, and even their current status. Imran's dogs have made it to the headlines several times as subjets of spats between Imran and his wives. One of his dogs recently made a splash on social media after it appeared in the background of an image with Imran Khan and the Iranian Ambassador Mehdi Honardoost. The Iranian envoy had called upon the PM-elect last week to discuss Pakistan's trade ties with neighboring countries, including Iran.

Incidentally, Wikipedia had earlier faced flak for removing the pages of Bakhtawar and Asifa Bhutto-Zardari, claiming that 'notability cannot be inherited'.

Speaking to News18, Saquib said, "Dogs fall into our general notablity guidelines. But we have separate and independent subject-specific guidelines as well, like for politician, sportspeople, actors. Bakhtawar and Asifa Bhutto both fail to meet our notability guidelines under the politician category. Saquid added that the page had to been locked for editing after alleged attempts of vandalism.