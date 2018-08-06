Share:

TOBA TEK SINGH-A former PML-N office-bearer alleged that NA-112 MNA-elect Junaid Anwar Chaudhry has been subjecting him to political victimisation as the former had opposed the latter in the general elections 2018.

"Toba city police are victimising me for opposing PML-N MNA-elect Junaid Anwar who is his enemy. I had resigned as PML-N district secretary general in 2009 as also at that time he was MNA," he said.

He told reporters that he had written a letter to the Supreme Court Chief Justice Saqib Nisar in which he had urged him to take suo motu notice and order an inquiry against the Toba police illegal acts against him. In his letter to CJP, he apprised pleaded that he remained PML-N district general secretary for 15 years and he also remained in jail for PML-N. But when he quit PML-N in 2009, the MNA-elect from NA 112 became his enemy and he conspired to kill him, he alleged.

He said Liaqat Ali, a retired police inspector of his (Rana Anwar) village 322-JB, his sons and other accomplices attacked his house on July 21 to kill him in the shape of a rally of PML-N activists but he luckily survived as he was not at home. He also stated that instead of registering a case against the attackers on his complaint, the police registered a case Under Section 7 of ATA against him and some others and he was arrested along with his 10 relatives.

He also said that on July 24, he was produced before a Faisalabad anti-terrorism court where the court discharged him from the so-called charges levelled against him and he was released. He said although a cross version had been registered against the attackers but police were reluctant to arrest them. He urged the CJP to take suo motu notice of the police highhandedness and order an inquiry into his allegations against the police.