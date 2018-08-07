Share:

KARACHI - The Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) and the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Secretary General Liaquat Baloch said that one-point agenda of the grand opposition is to expose rigging in the general election. Speaking to different delegation during his visit to Karachi on Monday,

Baloch said that although the grand opposition’s parties have dissimilar ideologies but they are on same page against the manipulation made by ‘unseen forces’. “We are united for the sake the democracy and don’t want derail the same but we will keep protesting against the rigged election,” he added.

Baloch said that they would not compromise on transparency of the elections and would start their protest outside headquarter and provincial offices of the Election Commission of Pakistan from August 08.

The JI leader was of the view that religious parties are big force of Pakistan which was made on the name Islam. He said that despite all the hurdles, the religious parties bagged 5.5 million votes across the country in the elections. “No one should dire to think that they would accomplish their evil ambitions by keeping the religious parties away from the Parliament,” the secretary general point out. Baloch stated that the parliament had empowered the ECP so that it could ensure free and fair elections but it had totally failed to fulfill its responsibilities.

“The JI would continue its struggle for implementation of Sharia and against secular and corrupt forces which had gave nothing to the people except poverty, hunger and rob during last 70 years. It was only the Islamic justice system and honest leadership that can get the people rid of these issues and put the country on the path of prosperity,” he concluded.