Do you believe that happiness increases with its sharing? If not, then you haven’t tasted the true flavour of happiness. I’m saying it so confidently because I’ve experienced it recently. We do lot of effort for happiness.

One who is interested in modern technology satisfied him by purchasing latest mobile phones, laptops etc. someone is delighted by home decorations, while some other may feel joy in purchasing a car and someone find peace in tourism. I am the one who always do something new in search of happiness. My intrinsic quality showed me the path of sharing some time with cancer patient kids this year.

This experience introduced me from the meaning of true happiness. I and my friends planned to give gifts and spend some quality time with these kids in corporation with administration of Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital & Research Centre. We didn’t know that it will give us most unique and unforgettable feelings. We’re proud that we gave happiness to these children and amused them by spending time.

They became happy and forgot all their pains for a while. It is the moment when a person feels peace and happiness which we can call “true” happiness. Let’s promise that we’ll remember cancer patients at SKMH&RC in all our joyful moments.

WARDA KHAN,

Lahore, August 3.