Federal Public Service Commission is an institute where aspirants from all over Pakistan apply for various kinds of vacant posts. The CSS is the greatest exam conducted by FPSC every year. In CSS, there are numerous choices for center selection and one can choose any exam center specified by the FPSC. But unfortunately, unlike CSS, very limited choices of center selection are being provided for other federal exams by the FPSC. In Sindh, Karachi is the only test center where candidates can take federal tests. It is not easy for those candidates who belong to the remote and rural areas of Sindh to take exams in Karachi. Even they have to reach Karachi the day before the test. They are forced to bear expenses of hotels and fare of vehicles. It is requested to the FPSC chairman to look into this matter and take steps to provide convenience to the candidates.

RIAZ AHMED,

Hyderabad, July 16.