KARACHI - Once again rejecting the results of the general elections 2018, the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) on Monday announced holding sit-ins and strikes after the Independence Day.

This was decided in a meeting presided over by the GDA chief Pir Sadaruddin Shah commonly known as Pir Pagara here. In the media briefing after the meeting, the GDA’s general secretary Ayaz Latif Palejo said that Pakistan People’s Party is being imposed on the people Sindh by force.

He said the GDA’s mandate was stolen and massive rigging was made in favour of the PPP candidates, asking that how did the PPP become so important for Sindhis as it had badly failed to deliver in its 10-year term.

Palejo was of the view that the PPP could not won the same number of seats even after the tragic death of Benazir Bhutto as it won in the recent polls. What had they done in last 10 years as their numbers of seats were increased than 2013? The results were tempered as per plan to keep the GDA leadership away from the parliament, he added.

Accusing the political victimisation, Palejo alleged that the GDA supporters and workers are being implicated in fabricated cases. He said all the GDA leaders have given Pir Pagara full powers to decide further course of action.

The GDA general secretary demanded the PTI leadership to announce package for rural parts of Sindh as wells as for the growers as the GDA had tendered its all-out support for the PTI. Questioning the performance of the Federal Investigation Agency and the National Accountability Bureau, Palejo asked why were they not taking action against corrupts in Sindh. “Unbiased Inspector General and Chief Secretary should be appointed to make Sindh province free from corruption,” he demanded.

Speaking on the occasion, the PML-F senior leader Pir Sadauruddin Rashdi claimed that the majority of the people had came out on the election day and voted for them but the GDA was defeated through conspiracy. He said after the elections result, the people are disappointed as the PPP was given unfair mandate.

Former Chief Minister Syed Ghaus Ali Shah said that the general polls 2018 was full of irregularities and rigging, vowing to keep protesting until the reelections are not announced. He stated that the GDA leadership would fully support the PTI chairman Imran Khan as its chief Pir Pagara had already announced to support the PTI.