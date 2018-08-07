Share:

ISLAMABAD - Three-day All Pakistan Gems and Mineral Show concluded here Monday, receiving an overwhelming response from local and foreign visitors as the event had showcased the hidden Pakistan's potential in gems and stones.

Over 4,000 visitors including representatives of foreign companies operating in gems and stones business and locals visited different stalls and showed their keen interest in the precious and semi- precious stones find in different areas of the country.

The event was organized by All Pakistan Commercial Exporters Association (APCEA) in collaboration with Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), which was aiming at to promote the exports of gem stones and capture the international markets to fetch foreign exchange reserves for the country.

The other objective of the event was also to find out the international as well as local match makings for the introduction of modern machinery for extrication of these precious gems and stones to produce standard and quality products of world class, said Patron-in-Chief APCEA and chairman organizing committee Haji Mamoor Khan.

He informed that the potential byers from China, Germany, European Union, Sri lanka, Thailand and Africa had taken their keen interest in different types of gems and stones displayed in the show and they expressed their keen interest in the import.

The companies from China, Thailand, Belgium and Sri Lanka were also keen for initiating the joint ventures with local produces to set up the modern technology to promote the exports of Pakistani gems and stones in international markets.

He said that 70 stalls of different gems and stones were installed in the show, which had showcased precious and semi-precious stones by the gems and stones traders haling across different cities of the country including Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar and Gilgit.

Many precious stones including sapphire, tourmaline, rubies, peridot and emerald were put on the stalls, which attracted the visitors particularly women as they shown keen interest in different stones and jewelery, he added.

Besides, he said that semi-precious stones like tourmaline, turquoise, aquamarine and topaz and other stones find locally were put on display.

Head of PCEA said that local exports of gems and stones were stood $ 3.7 million, adding that if the government provide facilities to local exporters it could be enhance manifold.

Haji Mamoor Khan said that local exporters were facing multi-pull challenges including the visa issues with different countries and urged the government for addressing these on priority basis to promote exports.

Pakistan was blessed with natural resources and it required little attention of the concerned quarters to utilize theses resources, by removing the structural bottlenecks, he added.