HAFIZABAD/TOBA TEK SINGH-Neelam Sehar, student of Govt Postgraduate College, Hafizabad stood first in MA Economics examination held by the University of the Punjab this year by securing 782 marks. Local citizens congratulated her on achieving this unique distinction. She said that her success was due to her hard work and guidance of the college staff. She said that she was willing to do PHD in her subject.

Similarly, a girl student of a Gojra school gained third position in grade-5 all over Punjab in annual examination of Punjab Examination Commission (PEC). Farwa Sajid of JM School, Gojra secured 491 out of 500 marks. Toba DEA examinations controller Sharif Ehrar told the media that she had also got first position in the district. DEA chief executive officer Syed Tauqeer Shah greeted the girl, her parents, and the teaching staff over this great achievement of the student.

Man abducted by armed persons





TOBA TEK SINGH-Three armed persons kidnapped a 30-yaer-old man at gunpoint at Gojra here the other night. Abdul Ghafoor, resident of Chak 430/JB, got an FIR registered with Gojra Saddr police that his son Bilal was on the way to Gojra from the village in his car when three armed persons intercepted him at gunpoint. He said that the suspects held his son hostage and sped away in his car. He added that the accused took his son to an unknown place after leaving the car near Dallowal, Faisalabad. The complainant claimed that the abductors phoned him, and told him that they had his son. "They, however, did not tell me the reason behind my son's abduction," he maintained. The police were conducting raids for the arrest of the accused and recovery of the abductee.