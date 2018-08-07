Share:

Three-day polio campaign launched

A three-day anti-polio campaign started in 10 districts of the province, including Lahore, on Monday. As many as 6.34 million children aged five or below will be given polio vaccine in DG Khan, Muzaffargarh, Lahore and Rajanpur and in selected union councils of Bahawalpur, Faisalabad, Multan, Rawalpindi, RY Khan and Sheikhupura. Coordinator of Punjab Emergency Operations Centre for Polio Eradication Dr Munir Ahmad said that polio vaccine was safe and effective. He said that all children should be immunized during every round of campaign. “Multiple doses of polio vaccine are required for a child to be fully protected – sometimes more than 10. Each additional dose strengthens a child's immunity level. Parents not getting their children vaccinated are risking their health and even lives,” said Dr Munir. “As long as the virus is circulating, no child is safe from polio. We need to ensure vaccination of every child,” he said. Punjab completed 2016 without a polio case. But a four-month child from Lodhran ended Punjab’s streak of 14 months without a case in 2017. In 2018, no polio case has been reported in Punjab so far. Since 2014, there has been an overall 97% reduction in polio cases in Pakistan: from 306 cases in 2014 to 8 in 2017. This year only three polio cases have been reported from Dukki, Balochistan. Globally, Pakistan, Afghanistan and Nigeria are the three countries still having polio cases.–Staff Reporter

Firearms seized during snap checking

City police on Monday claimed to have seized automatic weapons from a latest model jeep during snap checking in Johar Town. SP (Operations) Sadar police division, Moaaz Zafar, told reporters that Johar Town SHO Khurram Shehzad signaled a suspected vehicle to stop at a checkpoint but the driver accelerated and tried to flee. The police team started chasing the vehicle and later rounded up the driver. During the checking the police recovered one automatic gun, one pistol, seven magazines, and more than 50 bullets from the jeep. The driver who introduced himself as Asif was taken into custody. The police also registered a criminal case against the accused and launched the investigation. SP Moaaz Zafar appreciated the efforts of SHO Johar Town and his team for recovering huge amount of illegal weapon. The officer also announced commendatory certificates for the police team, a police spokesman said.–Staff Reporter

Man ends life

A 50-year-old man ended his life by swallowing poisonous pills at a house in Sundar police precincts on Monday evening. Police identified the deceased as Mushtaq Ahmad, a resident of Loharan Wala Khoh. The body was sent to the morgue for autopsy. The family told the police that Mushtaq went to the bedroom and took poisonous pills over unknown reason. He was immediately rushed to Jinnah Hospital where he died later. The police were investigating the death. –Staff Reporter

3 drug addiction treatment centres sealed

The Punjab Healthcare Commission on Monday sealed three drug addiction treatment and rehabilitation centres after evacuating 37 persons for deficient psychiatric, health and residential facilities. According to details, the PHC teams had conducted raids on five treatment centres in the city, and three facilities were closed down. They sealed the Exclusive Management for Addiction of Alcohol and Narcotics (EMAAN) Clinic after evacuating 30 individuals. Besides this, six and one person was evacuated from the Pak Clinic and Lahore Psychiatric Hospital respectively, and were closed down as well.–Staff Reporter