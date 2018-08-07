Share:

Islamabad - Preparations for the upcoming Independence Day celebrations 2018 are picking up pace in the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad with each passing day. Citizens especially youth and children are showing more zeal and enthusiasm towards the preparations of Independence Day especially after Elections in the country which have rekindled a new hope in them for a better Pakistan.

Stalls have been set up in the twin cities that are offering Jashn-i-Azadi accessories like flags, buntings, bands, jewellery, badges, toys, dresses and many other items.

This time many organisations, universities and volunteers have decided to focus on tree plantations on August 14 to overcome the threat of increased environmental hazards. Asad Malik, a student of environmental sciences at a local university said, “Green is the colour of our flag and instead of making Pakistan green with paper based colours and lighting we must make it green in its true sense by planting more and more trees”. Wajeeha Ali, a student who is anxiously waiting for the Independence Day, said, “I have planned to celebrate this day with my friends and cousins by planting saplings to make Pakistan greener than it already is.” “We must pledge on this important occasion that we will make Pakistan green and will take care of these saplings throughout the year,” she said.