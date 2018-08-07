Share:

LAHORE - An Independent MPA from Sialkot Rana Liaqat has joined the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz. Talking to The Nation, he said though the PTI offered him to join the party, he neither liked Imran Khan-led group nor it had the potential to serve the masses.

Rana said he had won the last election on PML-N ticket but this time round, he was denied ticket as the party MNA over his constituency PP-31 had some political clash with.

Rana expressed satisfaction that he had come back to his parent party and lauded services rendered by Shehbaz Sharif in Punjab.