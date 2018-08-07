Share:

ISLAMABAD - Joint opposition parties will stage a sit-in in front of the Election Commission of Pakistan tomorrow (Thursday) while on August 9 these parties would stage countrywide protest demonstrations against what they term the blatantly rigged elections, and to press for holding of re-elections across the country.

Joint action committee formed by opposition parties, including Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Muttahida Majlis-i-Amal, Pakistan People’s Party and nationalist parties from Balochistan would participate in the protest programme.

In the sit-in in front of the ECP, all these parties had directed their leaders, particularly the ticket holders and who had taken part in these elections, to ensure their presence in the protest programme which would be ceremonial in nature and after staging the sit-in and recording their protest they would disperse peacefully, a member of the opposition alliance informed.

He further informed that the joint opposition would repeat their demand of seeking resignation of the Chief Election Commissioner and all the four provincial members for their failure to ensure transparency in the elections.

It was further decided by the joint opposition that on the day of oath-taking ceremony they would be taking oath under protest and with black bands on their arms and soon after taking oath they would lodge a strong protest inside and outside the Parliament House.

Although the opposition parties were not united on creating mess in the Parliament at the time of Leader of the House election but they would lodge protest in their maiden addresses on the floor of the house which usually contain the praise for the new leader of the house and offering him with support in all the positive and productive activities in the house.

The joint action committee had already prepared a detailed protest programme across the country and the countrywide protest demonstrations would be organised by the parties on August 9 a day after their first protest outside Election Commission of Pakistan offices in Islamabad.

Similarly, protests and demonstrations would be arranged at the installation of provincial governments by the joint opposition to register protest on what it termed the rigged elections and stealing of public mandate.

OUR STAFF REPORTER