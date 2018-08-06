Share:

LOS ANGELES-Kendall Jenner’s dog allegedly bit a little girl over the weekend. The ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ star was reported to the police last week after her Doberman allegedly ‘’nipped’’ the youngster while she and her boyfriend Ben Simmons were enjoying breakfast at the Beverly Glen Deli in Los Angeles, California. A source told TMZ.com: ‘’A mother and her young daughter were eating on the patio of the restaurant - where Kendall and Ben were also seated - when for some reason her harnessed dog nipped the girl. There were no obvious puncture wounds from the bite, so the deli’s staff simply administered ice from inside for her injury.’’ However, when the mother rushed back outside to speak with Kendall, the 22-year-old model and her beau had reportedly paid their bill and fled the scene with the dog. The angry parent called the police and, although the investigation is still on-going due to the lack of puncture wounds, the case is being referred to as Animal Control.Meanwhile, Kendall and Ben haven’t been dating that long but things are heating up very quickly as they are already living together in a plush mansion in Los Angeles.A source said recently: ‘’She’s being very private about her relationship with Ben. Kendall’s really different from her sisters in that sense. She honestly doesn’t want people talking about who she’s dating and is very protective of her personal life. ‘’Things are definitely heating up though and she’s having a good time with him.”

She’s excited to spend the summer with Ben. Over the last year, she also slowed down some of her work and took a break from the runway. She deals with a lot of anxiety and needed a breather. That kind of traveling really takes a toll on her.’’