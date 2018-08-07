Share:

LAHORE - The Lahore Development Authority will arrange Independence Day ceremonies in its housing schemes in Lahore, Kasur and Sheikhupura.

A grand concert of national songs will be held in National Hockey Stadium under the auspices of local traders on August 14 wherein famous and popular singers will perform to promote nationalism. A bank booth will be set up near the venue for donations for Diamer-Basha Dam.

These decisions were taken during a meeting to review arrangements for Independence Day celebrations on Monday with Director General of LDA Amna Imran in the chair. The meeting decided to hold fireworks at midnight between 13th and 14th of August. The next day will start with the Quran Khawani in city mosques after the fajr prayers, followed by special prayers for the integrity, solidarity, prosperity and wellbeing of Pakistan. Main flag hoisting ceremony will be held at Hazoori Bagh near the Lahore Fort where school children will also sing national songs. The metropolitan corporation will display banners and hoardings at prominent locations in the city. The meeting was informed that the control room established in the office of LDA for coordinating with various stake holders had been made operational and officers had been assigned duties in this regard.

Director Land Acquisition, LDA, Aamir Ahmad Khan had been made the focal person for all these activities.

DG LDA announced to award prizes and certificates of distinction to the housing societies which would perform better in these festivities.

The meeting was attended by traders Irfan Iqbal Sheikh from Gulberg, Mian Muhammad Saleem from MM Alam Road as well as developers of private housing schemes who assured to hold functions in their respective schemes.

Additional Director General LDA Rana Abdul Shakoor, Chief Metropolitan Planner Shakeel Anjum Minhas, Chief Town Planner Sayed Nadeem Akhter Zaidi, Chief Engineer LDA Mazhar Hussain Khan and other officers also attended the meeting.

Later, the DG visited Punjab Football stadium for site selection for the concert.