OKARA-The issue of electricity low voltage in Okara district has been control by spending billions of rupees with the special efforts of Lesco chief executive Mujahid Pervez Chattha.

This was stated by Ahmed Fawad, Project Director Construction Tehsil Depalpur during a visit to different rural and urban areas of the district including Lkhu Malkana, Mandi Ahmedabad, Shergarh, Dipalpur, Okara, Jhang Abdullah and the district jail. Assistant Project Director (HR) Asim Amin Butt, Xen Construction Nauman Ahmed Bhatti and other technical staff accompanied him.

On the occasion, Nauman Ahmed Bhatti told the media that the Lesco CE had issued very special instructions to end low power voltage in Okara district for which Rs38.2 million had been incurred on the project in the month of July.

"With a total expenditure of about Rs24 million, the problem of low power voltage has been fixed at Mandi Ahmadabad City and at DHQ Hospital while various transformers have also been installed," he maintained. He said that in the month of August, the task of providing 11kv electricity to Shergarh, Okara, Jhang Abdullalh and Okara District Jail would be accomplished with an expenditure of more than Rs40 million. Lesco CE Ahmed Fawad expressed satisfaction over the ongoing Lesco projects for the provision of uninterrupted electricity in Okara district.