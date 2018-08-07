Share:

GHALANAI - Mohmand Agency Livestock department launched a preventive campaign against Congo virus in the tribal district.

"We have started the campaign on special directives of Fata Secretariat to prevent Congo virus in the district", said Assistant Director Livestock Abdul Raziq Safi.

He said that to control the disease, the department had dispatched teams to entry points of the district including Mamad Gat, Ekkaghund, Michnai and local animal markets in Ekkaghund Bazaar, Mian Mandi, Lakaro and others areas where they carried out preventive spray. Special teams were constituted for each area and special duties were assigned to them where they could carry out their activities in these days, he added.

Dr Safi said that all cattle farm owners and other stakeholders were educated through brochures and pamphlets about the deadly virus and precautionary measures against it. He said that due to effective preventive measures by the livestock department, no case of Congo virus was reported in the region till now.

The director appreciated cooperation of farm owners in the Mohmand tribal district against Congo virus and said that such cooperation helped save hundreds of animals on time. He said that precautionary spray campaign would continue until Eid-ul-Azha. "Congo fever transmits from animals to human beings and it is dangerous for human health" said Raziq.

Dr Safi further said that slaughterhouses were also targeted during the campaign with butchers being made aware of the virus, and how to spray animals including goats, sheep and cows. He said that such measures were being taken in upper Mohmand, a remote area of the Mohmand tribal district.

"Livestock teams are spraying animals and their places, while farm owners and traders are requested to cooperate with livestock department in this respect", the official said.