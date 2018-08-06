Share:

KAMALIA-It has been observed during a survey that water level in River Ravi has increased which threatens a minor level flood near Kamalia and adjoining areas.

Despite rise in water level, a boat service is being run to cross the River Ravi near Mal Fatyana. People of the area have expressed concerns that the rising water level in the River Ravi can lead to some mishap, resulting in loss of property or even precious lives. People of the area have demanded the authorities concerned suspend the boat service in this volatile area until the water level decreases to the safe level so that any dreadful accident could be avoided.

FRAUD: Akbar, a resident of Kamalia City, submitted a written application to the police the other day that he had lent some amount of money to Naveed Asif for business a few days ago. He said that Naveed had returned the money in shape of a monetary cheque which was dishonoured by the bank. City Police Station, Kamalia filed a case.

HELD: A patrolling unit of Saddr Police Station stopped and searched Arslan near Chak 739 G/B the other day and recovered 20 litres of liquor from his possession. Saddr Police Station, Kamalia filed a case and started further investigation.