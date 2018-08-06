Share:

LOS ANGELES-Madonna has hinted she is going to work with Diplo again.

The Queen of Pop tried to get hold of the producer - who worked on a number of the tracks on her last record ‘Rebel Heart’ in 2015 - over the weekend, but she realised he was preoccupied soaking up the sun in Ibiza so hasn’t been checking his phone.

Commenting on a photo of the Major Lazer star laying on the bow of a luxury boat with a friend in the middle of the ocean on his Instagram, the ‘Holiday’ hitmaker wrote: ‘’Now I know why you aren’t answering my text!’’, along with the laughing crying emoji.

Last week, the 59-year-old megastar revealed she has collaborated with Portuguese musicians on her new record.

The ‘Like a Virgin’ hitmaker is set to release her 14th studio album ‘’by the end of the year’’, and revealed she’s been in the studio with a number of local musicians in Lisbon, where she has been living since her son David, 12, joined football team Benfica FC’s youth academy.

The music icon - who turns 60 on August 16 - shared: ‘’I’ve just met lots of really amazing musicians, and I’ve ended up working with a lot of these musicians on my new record, so Lisbon has influenced my music and my work.

‘’How could it not? I don’t see how I could have gone through that year without being informed by all this input of culture.’’

In May, lyrics and details of the Queen of Pop’s new songs were leaked online.

Madonna had recorded a number of tracks at the time, to accompany her first new song in three years, ‘Beautiful Game’ - produced by ‘Die Another Day’ producer Mirwais - which she performed at the Met Gala earlier that month.

The record is believed to include some of the ‘Hung Up’ singer’s most personal and controversial lyrics to date.

An insider said: ‘’Madonna is desperate to make her 14th album her most cutting edge yet.

‘’She is going to be furious that her early work is already being leaked when the whole point is for it to have a shock impact.’’

The ‘Into The Grove’ hitmaker - who also has kids Lourdes, 21, Rocco, 17, Mercy, 12, and five-year-old twins Estere and Stelle - is also believed to rap parts of the song.

‘Dos Hermano’ is partly sung in Spanish and is a slow ballad about two brothers who are separated by immigration laws.

Whilst ‘Turn Back Time’ is believed to have been co-written with Joe Henry - who last worked with Madonna on 2012’s ‘Falling Free’ - and reportedly sees Madonna reflect on having an abortion when she was young and all the things the child has missed out on.

‘Smartgun’ tells the story of a black boy who is shot by police, and ‘Persistence’ features the repeated line: ‘’If you want something, you have to ask for it.’’

It’s not the first time Madonna has fallen victim to an album leak.

In 2015, the singer was left infuriated when tracks from ‘Rebel Heart’ appeared online.