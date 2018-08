Share:



An Indian student wears a mask with slogans for peace during a rally to mark Hiroshima Day, in Mumbai



Indian students march with their faces and hands painted with slogans for peace during a rally to mark Hiroshima Day, in Mumbai



Indian students hold placards with slogans for peace during a rally to mark Hiroshima Day, in Mumbai



Indian students pose with their faces and hands painted with slogans for peace during a rally to mark Hiroshima Day, in Mumbai