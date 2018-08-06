Share:

HAFIZABAD-Amidst a protest against prolonged loadshedding, furniture, fans, ACs and other articles were burnt to ashes when a fire erupted in the Municipal Committee office here in the wee hours of Monday.

According to officials sources, the fire erupted in the meeting hall of the MC and engulfed the adjoining Committee Room and Record Room. As a result, the official articles worth millions of rupees were destroyed. The fire was, however, extinguished after about two-hour struggle of the fire brigade and Rescue 1122. The fire started due to short-circuit. An inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of fire, the chief officer said.

There were fluctuations of current and low voltage particularly during nights as a result of which electrical appliances were damaged in different localities.

On the other side, the shopkeepers and inhabitants of Kolo Road and Akhtar Town staged demonstration and blocked DHQ Hospital road by burning tyres for about two hours to protest against the non-supply of electricity in the localities for the past five days.

The demonstrators including women and children raised slogans against the Gepco authorities for their indifferent attitude by not replacing the burnt out transformer despite their repeated requests rendering their lives absolutely miserable particularly during nights. They appealed to the Gepco Chief to order an inquiry against the anti-people officials and replace the transformer promptly to mitigate their suffering.

Residents of different localities and trader of different markets expressed their resentment over the prolonged and unscheduled loadshedding. They called upon the Gepco Chief to minimise the loadshedding particularly during the humid weather.