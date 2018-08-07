Share:

Rawalpindi - Speakers suggested that modern farming technologies should be utilized to get rid of weeds and stressed that strategic planning is much needed to re-design the cropping patterns to control weeds. They emphasized that integrated weed management plan must be devised for each farm and urged that government should take steps to set a rule for pernicious weed while speaking at the launching ceremony of Weed Eradication campaign, at Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR), here on Monday.

The campaign was launched by PMAS-AAUR Department of Agronomy, under the direction of Punjab Agriculture Secretary with an aim to create awareness about benefits of weed eradication. PMAS-AAUR Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof Dr Sarwat N Mirza was the chief guest. On the occasion, Faculty members, students, officials from Punjab Agriculture Department and farmers of different areas were also present. Prof Dr Sarwat N Mirza, suggested that agriculture department of each province should focus on removing weeds in their extension and training programmes. He urged that integrated weed management is the need of the hour to control weed population to overcome the losses caused by it, to the national economy. Prof Dr Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chairman Department of Agronomy and Dr Muhammad Ansar were of the view that farmers have to pay special attention on the eradication of weeds from the fields. Vice Chancellor (AC) along with faculty members and students inaugurated the campaign by removing weed from the sports ground, lawn and research area of the university. Vice Chancellor (VC) assured full support of PMAS-AAUR for providing awareness among farmers, for the removal of weeds from fields which is a major cause of low production.

Meanwhile, Department of Behavioural Sciences of Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) organized an International Seminar in collaboration with ORIC office of the University. Dr Tricia M Jokerst, Special Education Instructor/ Curriculum Developer at Huston-Tillotson University USA, was among the speakers at the event. School Principals and Senior Teachers from Federal Govt. Educational Institutions (FGEIs) and Education Directorate, Rawalpindi along with university teachers & scholars participated in practice based sessions.

The seminar titled “Use of Social Emotional Learning (SEL) Strategies in Classroom” revolved around the idea that in today’s world, teachers must be much more than experts in their content area. They must assist their students with not only academics but also their emotional, social needs, and career counselling. A focus on socio-emotional learning perspective provides a foundation to employ a host of strategies that enhances the learning experience and builds vital interpersonal and social skills. When implemented appropriately, SEL strategies increase academic achievement and decreases behaviour issues. In her closing remarks, Dr Aneela Maqsood (In charge Dept. of Behavioural Sciences) highlighted the role of the department’s activities and initiatives to promote the health and well-being of youth, particularly in academic settings. Prof Dr Samina Amin Qadir (Vice Chancellor, FJWU) stressed upon the role of collaborations between educational institutions in efforts to promote the quality of academic experiences.