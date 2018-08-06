Share:

KARACHI-After the massive successful run of Parwaaz Hai Junoon’s trailer and two of the film’s songs Bhulleya and Thaam Lo, which created ripples on social media topping 1 million views on Youtube, the makers of PHJ recently released the third song Naache Re.

The entire bundle has won the hearts of people worldwide. The trailer with all its colours, engaging storyline and star power has gathered not only local but international attention as well.

After the superb hype of being dubbed as the “Shaadi Song of The Year”, the song has definitely caught the attention of audiences worldwide. The fashion statement in the song speaks for itself, featuring the main cast Hamza Ali Abbasi and Hania Aamir dancing and celebrating the wedding of characters Nadir and Fizza, played by the gorgeous Kubra Khan and the dynamic Shaz Khan. Hania simply looks stunning, while Hamza maintains his usual charm. The friendship meter and chemistry between the star cast has reached an all-time high with this mega wedding number.

The song composed by none other than the brilliant Azaan Sami Khan features the beautiful vocals of Zeb Bangash along with Jabbar Abbas. Lyrics are penned by Shakeel Sohail and music is produced by Saad Sultan. Parwaaz Hai Junoon is a Momina and Duraid Films presentation distributed by HUM Films and is all set to release on Eidul Azha worldwide.