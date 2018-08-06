Share:

LOS ANGELES-Paris Hilton has sent Demi Lovato her love after the musician broke her silence following an alleged overdose.

The 37-year-old star tweeted words of support for the 25-year-old singer, who has penned an honest letter to fans for the first time since she was admitted to hospital after a suspected heroin overdose. Taking to Twitter, Paris wrote: ‘’Love you so much sis’’

She was joined by Demi’s fans in giving her support during such a difficult time, while ‘Shades of Blue’ star Jennifer Lopez was also amongst those who penned messages.

She said: ‘’Oh baby... sending you love’’

Hailey Baldwin kept things simple, as she shared several heart emojis following her friend’s public statement.

Demi was rushed to hospital last week after she was found unconscious at her home, and she has now thanked her fans for their ‘’positive thoughts and prayers’’.

She wrote on Instagram: ‘’I have always been transparent about my journey with addiction. What I’ve learned is that this illness is not something that disappears or fades with time. ‘’It is something I must continue to overcome and have not done yet. I want to thank God for keeping me alive and well. To my fans, I am forever grateful for all of your love and support throughout this past week and beyond.

‘’Your positive thoughts and prayers have helped me navigate through this difficult time. I now need time to heal and focus on my sobriety and road to recovery. ‘’The love you have all shown will never be forgotten and I look forward to the day where I can say I came out on the other side. I will keep fighting.’’

Earlier this week, insiders reported Demi was ‘’serious about her sobriety’’, and is planning to ‘’do whatever it takes’’ to get sober. They said: ‘’Her and her team need to decide what is the best decision for Demi once she leaves the hospital. Demi has told the people close to her that she is serious about her sobriety, and plans to do whatever it takes to maintain a healthy lifestyle moving forward.’’