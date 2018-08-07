Share:

KARACHI - The 2nd Parvez Abbasi Open Shooting Championship will roil into action here today (Tuesday) at the Pakistan Navy's shooting range at PNS Karsaz.

The tournament happens to be unique event in Pakistan's shooting calendar, as it is open to everyone including general public as well as teams representing Pakistan Navy, Pakistan Army, Pakistan Air Force, Police and other law enforcement agencies. Over 400 shooters will compete in air pistol, skeet and trap categories during the 6-day tournament.

This annual event is held to celebrate the life and achievements of Parvez Abbasi, the founding secretary of the National Rifle Association and the driving force behind promotion of shooting sports in the country. All the events will be conducted as per the rules laid out by the International Shooting Sport Federation, governing body of the Olympic Shooting events in Rifle, Pistol and Shotgun categories.

Addressing a press conference, championship director Commodore Ghazanfar Abbas said that the Parvez Abbasi Open Shooting Championship is a vital addition to the sport's annual calendar in Pakistan. “This is a great chance for budding shooters of the country, from whatever background, to compete and further hone their skills,” he said reiterating that the organizers were delighted to be honouring Parvez Abbasi's legacy in a unique manner.

Commodore Ghazanfar also extended his appreciation to the Abbasi family, especially Askara Abbasi, wife of late Parvez Abbasi for patronizing the event and providing yet another opportunity to sports enthusiasts to compete in a ranking event. Askara Abbasi will be the chief guest at the closing ceremony scheduled to be held on August 12, 2018.