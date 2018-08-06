Share:

SIALKOT - Locals protested against prolonged and unscheduled power loadshedding in the prevailing muggy weather in Sialkot region and demanded a solution to the problem from the authorities concerned here the other day. Talking to The Nation, perturbed people of Sialkot, Daska, Sambrial, Pasrur, Badiana, Chawinda, Zafarwal and surrounding areas said that there was a power loadshedding of two hours after every one hour due to which the people were suffering from a great ordeal of inconvenience in the prevailing hot weather.

The people staged a protest demonstration in Kutchery, Pasrur for six consecutive hours against power outages, and kept the traffic blocked for several hours on various inter-city roads by burning tyres there. They chanted slogans against the caretaker set-up, and demanded an end to the unannounced loadshedding.