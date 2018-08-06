PTI NAMED IMRAN AS PM PAKISTAN

NEWS
Latest
Headlines
Top Stories
National
Sports
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Business
International
Editor's Picks
Snippets
Lahore
Karachi
Islamabad
OPINION
Editorials
Columns
Letters
MULTIMEDIA
News In Pictures
Cartoons
Videos
EDITOR'S PICKS
Featured
Newspaper Picks
PRINT EDITION
Today's Paper
E-Paper
BLOGS
Blogs
Write for Us
NAWAIWAQT GROUP
News Paper & TV Channel
Roznama Nawaiwaqt
Waqt News TV
Magazines
Weekend - eMag
Weekend - Articles
Young Nation - eMag
Young Nation - Articles
Sunday Magazine
Family Magazine
Nidai Millat
Mahnama Phool
Election 2018
Tuesday | August 07, 2018
NEWS
Latest
Headlines
Top Stories
National
Sports
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Business
International
Editor's Picks
Snippets
Lahore
Karachi
Islamabad
OPINION
Editorials
Columns
Letters
MULTIMEDIA
News In Pictures
Cartoons
Videos
EDITOR'S PICKS
Featured
Newspaper Picks
PRINT EDITION
Today's Paper
E-Paper
BLOGS
Blogs
Write for Us
Connect with us
Facebook
Twitter
Google Plus
RSS
Youtube
Follow @the_nation
Latest
6:27 PM | August 07, 2018
ECP withholds Khan’s victory notification of two constituencies
6:15 PM | August 07, 2018
Russian deputy defence minister calls on COAS
5:56 PM | August 07, 2018
Ghazi Brotha project to help end water shortage issue
5:41 PM | August 07, 2018
The path less travelled
5:20 PM | August 07, 2018
113-member Pak contingent to bear own expenses for Asian Games
4:09 PM | August 07, 2018
Multi-talented Pakistani painter takes social media by storm
3:57 PM | August 07, 2018
Robert Redford retiring from acting at 81
3:52 PM | August 07, 2018
Pakistan’s first woman envoy to Iran takes charge
3:49 PM | August 07, 2018
Trump's star on the Hollywood's Walk of Fame to be permanently removed
3:48 PM | August 07, 2018
Tokyo Olympic chief pushes for daylight saving time
3:44 PM | August 07, 2018
SC asks Zardari, Musharraf to submit asset details
3:40 PM | August 07, 2018
Trump warns countries against doing business with Iran
3:25 PM | August 07, 2018
If the face fits: Tokyo 2020 to deploy facial recognition
3:24 PM | August 07, 2018
Bani Gala encroachments case will be test for Imran's govt: CJP
3:15 PM | August 07, 2018
Germany jails couple jailed for pimping young son online
3:14 PM | August 07, 2018
Sports Star International’s Rs 580 million default case referred to NAB
2:44 PM | August 07, 2018
Helicopter case: Imran appears before NAB Peshawar
2:26 PM | August 07, 2018
China to allow international students to take part-time jobs during studies
2:18 PM | August 07, 2018
ECP stops victory notification of PTI’s Shaukat Yousafzai
2:03 PM | August 07, 2018
'My life is being destroyed': Iranians react to sanctions return
PTI NAMED IMRAN AS PM PAKISTAN
Share:
Share
Tweet
Google+
PTI NAMED IMRAN AS PM PAKISTAN
Share
Tweet
Google+
Share:
RELATED NEWS
3:24 PM | August 07, 2018
Bani Gala encroachments case will be test for Imran's govt: CJP
2:18 PM | August 07, 2018
ECP stops victory notification of PTI’s Shaukat Yousafzai
12:32 PM | August 07, 2018
Will play my role in bringing 'change': Zartaj Gul
August 07, 2018
PTI names Imran for PM position
Top Stories
1:41 PM | August 07, 2018
IHC hears Sharifs' cases transfer petition
2:44 PM | August 07, 2018
Helicopter case: Imran appears before NAB Peshawar
2:00 PM | August 07, 2018
Water level reaches 1749 feet at Rawal Dam
5:20 PM | August 07, 2018
113-member Pak contingent to bear own expenses for Asian Games
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
comments powered by
Disqus