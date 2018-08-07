Share:

MIRPURKHAS - Shukria Pakistan Rally of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf was welcomed at post office chowk the other day. The rally was led by Haleem Adil Shaikh, senior vice president of the PTI, scores of workers and supporters gathered at post office chowk where speaking at the gathering, Haleem said that Sindh has given gift of national and provincial assemblies to leader Imran Khan.

He further said that we have really made Imran Khan as prime minister while in past slogans of his prime minister was raised. He said that government was going to make in three provinces and federation and in Sindh previous rulers should be ready to go in jail. Haleem said that in Sindh also the PTI government will be formed because now Sindh province was not in possession of any party. He said that it was their mistake to withdraw PTI candidate Aftab Qureshi from PS-47 Mirpurkhas-I in elections, we admitted his sacrifice and thankful of Aftab Qureshi.