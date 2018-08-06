Share:

RAJANPUR: -PTI's MPA-elected from PP-296 Rajanpur, Tariq Dareshak who died yesterday was laid to rest in his ancestral graveyard here on Monday. Earlier his funeral was offered, which attended by hundreds of people from all walks of life. He had suffered brain haemorrhage and was on ventilation for the last four days in the hospital. PTI Chairman Imran Khan has expressed grief and sorrow over the death of Tariq Dareshak.



In his condolence message, Imran Khan prayed for the departed soul and expressed sympathies with the bereaved family. He left behind spouse, three daughters and a son.Online