LAHORE - Parts of the country, including Lahore, received rainfall of varying intensities on Monday, disturbing routine life by causing inundation, traffic jams, electricity outages and water shortage.

The rains, however, provided respite to the people from the prevailing muggy weather.

After a hot and humid day in Lahore, strong winds started blowing in the afternoon that followed by scattered rains. Windstorm and rains caused tripping of 107 Lesco feeders, plunging portion of Lahore in darkness for several hours. More than 30 feeders could not be restored even till late night.

The rains added to the woes of motorists and pedestrians as the rainwater inundated on portions of roads and roadsides. Massive traffic jams were witnessed on major city roads due to inundation of rainwater and slippery conditions. Several incidents of skidding of motorcycles were also reported from various parts of Lahore.

Roads along route of under construction Orange Line Metro Train, underpasses along the Canal Bank Road, Mozang, Revaz Garden, Chuburji, Shaarey Fatima Jinnah, Sir Agha Khan Road, Hameed Nizami Road, Samanabad, portions of Johar Town, Ali Town, Judicial Colony and Westwood Colony were amongst worst affected areas.

Windstorm and rains made weather pleasant by causing considerable decrease in temperature.

Maximum and minimum temperature was recorded 34 degree Celsius and 27C respectively. The relief, however, was short lived as high humidity after stoppage of rains again made the weather muggy, causing people to sweat profusely.

According to the experts, seasonal low lies over northwest Balochistan. Monsoon currents are penetrating upper parts of the country and likely to strengthen further.

Meteorological department has forecast partly cloudy weather with chances of rain-thundershower for Lahore during the next couple of days.

Rain-thundershowers with isolated heavy falls and gusty winds are expected at scattered places in Hazara, Kohat, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Faisalabad divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir. Rain-thundershowers with gusty winds are expected at isolated places in Malakand, Peshawar, Mardan, Bannu, DI Khan, Zhob, Mirpurkhas, Bahawalpur divisions and Gilgit-Baltistan. Hot and humid weather is expected elsewhere in the country.