LONDON:- Robbie Williams has been interviewed about his alien encounters for a new documentary. The 44-year-old pop star will appear in ‘Hunt For The Skinwalker’ in which he will open up about his own experiences with extra-terrestrials. The film has been made by Robbie’s friend George Knapp - a journalist for Channel 8’s I-Team in Nevada - and Jeremy Corbell and it probes the strange events that have occurred on the Skinwalker Ranch in Utah, which includes UFOs being spotted in the sky and cattle being mutilated. There have also been reports of strange creatures roaming the area and they have been given the name ‘skinwalkers’ by the Native American Ute tribe, which is reference to a type of shapeshifter.