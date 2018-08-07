Share:

LAHORE - The round four of the Inter Region Under-19 One-Day Tournament 2018-19 will commence today (Tuesday) with eight matches to be staged at different venues across the country. The Group A matches includes Lahore Region White v Rawalpindi Region at Pindi Stadium; Karachi Region Whites v AJK Region at KRL Stadium; Quetta Region v DM Jamali at Marghazar Ground and Islamabad Region v Fata Region at Diamond Club Ground. The Group B matches comprise Bahawalpur Region v Abbottabad Region; Peshawar Region v Hyderabad Region; Karachi Region Blues v Multan Region and Lahore Region Blues v Larkana Region.