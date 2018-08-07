Share:

FB to stream Ronaldo's Juve debut live

LONDON - Cristiano Ronaldo's debut for Juventus is among a series of games from Serie A and Spain's La Liga to be broadcast for free on Facebook in the UK and Ireland this season. UK rights holders Eleven Sports announced Monday it had reached an agreement with the social media giant that will see at least one live match from both leagues broadcast every week on the network's own Facebook page. The deal is just the latest step towards the online sector securing lucrative live football contracts after Amazon secured the rights to show 20 Premier League matches a season for three years in the UK, starting from the 2019/20 season in June. Ronaldo will make his Serie A debut at Chievo on August 18 with Atletico Madrid's La Liga opener at Valencia two days later scheduled for free-to-air viewing.–AFP

U-15 women team depart for SAFF C’ship

LAHORE - Pakistan U-15 Women football team Monday departed for Bhutan to participate in SAFF Championship to be held from August 9 to 19. The selected squad comprises Adan Aftab, Aliya Sadiq, Noor Qasir, Anushey Usman, Fatima Sahar, Rimsha Niazi, Samavia Yasir, Nida Karim, Syeda Umme Zunaira Shah, Fiama Qayyum, Aliza, Shumyla Hussain, Marium Zehri, Alina Ispahani, Shanza, Sanober, Seemal Saad, Ayesha Naseem, Zara Hameed, Nabiha Asad Quraishi, said PFF spokesman Monday. He added that head coach M Rashid, assistant coaches Kiran Ilyas Ghouri and Asmaa Usman, physio Sajida Fajar, gk coach Jaffar Khan will also accompany the squad. Pakistan team will face Bangladesh on August 9.–Staff Reporter

Youngsters win inaugural football match

ISLAMABAD - Youngsters Club defeated Youth Power 5-4 on penalty kicks on the inaugural day of the Islamabad Jashan-i-Azadi Football Tournament 2018 here at Rover Football ground on Monday. Islamabad Football Association (IFA) president M Saleem Chaudhry was the chief guest and inaugurated the two-week long tournament. IFA secretary Syed Sharafat Hussain Bukhari, associate secretary Syed Zakar Hussain Naqvi, Quaid-i-Azam Club secretary Ghulam Rasool and others were also present. Taha scored the first goal for Youngsters in 85th minute, but Waseem equalised it the dying moments. When the final whistle was blown, the match was then decided on penalty kicks where Youngsters converted four and Youth Power three. –Staff Reporter

Azadi Cup Tenpin Bowling from 10th

ISLAMABAD – The Azadi Cup Tenpin Bowling Championship 2018 will start from August 10 under the supervision of Pakistan Tenpin Bowling Federation (PTBF) in collaboration with Bin Alam City. PTBF secretary Ijaz-ur-Rehman said: “We had planned to conduct the event at Jinnah Park, Rawalpindi, but due to technical issues, as the Leisure City-II Bowling Alley is not completed yet, we have shifted the event at Leisure City Bowling Club. The event will be contested in 8 categories including singles, doubles, team, amateur, deaf, women, U-12 and media event while the finals would be held on Independence Day.” He said despite limited resources and very less PSB support, the PTBF is working tirelessly to improve the standard of the game and also preparing bowlers to earn laurels for the country.–Staff Reporetr

Spanish coaches training basketball players

LAHORE - Pakistan Basketball Federation (PBF) secretary Khalid Bashir has said that two Spanish basketball coaches are imparting trainings to 200 boys and girls in the four-day training camp commenced here at Punjab Gymnasium Monday. Khalid said: “Javier Huertas and Javier Munoz are Spanish coaches who are conducting the course at Punjab Gymnasium, which will conclude on August 10. Among the players, around 140 were poor but they impressed with their performances in the trials and they will get free training, however, among the remaining 60, some will pay Rs 4,000 and others Rs 2,000 for the training.” He said all the players would get a kit including joggers, worth Rs 20,000 each. “The last training camp held by PBF was free for all, but many players didn’t turn up after getting full kit. Therefore this time, the decision was taken to charge some fees from those, who could afford it.” Khalid said although the duration of the camp was short, yet it would be enough to bring improvement in the basic points of the game. The training would be held from 6am to 9pm daily. “At the end, the best players will get the prizes. The help of two sponsors made it possible to provide kits worth of Rs 20,000 each.” He said SBP Director Anis Sheikh also provided accommodation, foods and gymnasium to hold the camp in a befitting manner.–Staff Reporter