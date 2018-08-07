Share:

Rawalpind - Education is the key to economic development and stability for a country.

“The nation which invests in education achieves prosperity,” said caretaker Provincial Minister for Agriculture, Food, Planning and Development Sardar Tanvir Ilyas while addressing a prize distribution ceremony on Monday.

The ceremony was held in Commissioner Rawalpindi Office to award prizes to the position holder students of Secondary School Certificate (SSC).

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Capt (retd) Saif Anjum, RBISE Controller Abid Hussain Kharal, the position holder students and their parents attended the ceremony.

Other guests also spoke on the occasion and felicitated the parents and the position holder students. The students awarded cash prizes and certificates included Talal Bin Tariq, Abdul Haseeb Arshad, Ahmed Suhail, Avina Ayesha, Arooba Javed and Syeda Aliya Haider of Science Group, Sheryar Ali Khan, Qasim Hussain, Younis Khan, Rameesa Shehzadi, Safrina Bibi and Zunaira Kalsoom of Arts Group.