Share:

LAHORE - Over 200 Pakistanis, stranded in China’s Guangzhou airport for nine days, have finally returned home by Shaheen Air International on Monday.

Emotional scenes were witnessed at Allama Iqbal International Airport (AIIAP) when the plane carrying stranded passengers landed here.

When passengers came out of the plane they put their forehead on the ground and thanked God for their safe return to their homeland.

Passengers praised the role of Supreme Court of Pakistan and Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) they played in their return and also condemned the airline management for leaving them at the mercy of Chinese airport authorities.

The passengers were of the view that Pakistan Embassy in China also did not pay heed to their complaint against Shaheen airline management.

They said that became short of money at the airport and they had to arrange money from their family members in Pakistan.

Health of the children accompanying parents also deteriorated and on arrival CAA doctors checked them immediately and provided medical facility.

The technical fault of Shaheen airline left some 260 Pakistani passengers stuck at the Guangzhou airport out of whom some opted to fly back using different airlines. The passengers on the SAI flight include 185 adults and 29 children,the flight arrived at Lahore airport around 4:30 pm.

In a statement released by the Foreign Office confirmed the special flight left Guangzhou Airport at 10:45 hours (PST). It also added the office had been monitoring the situation and helped facilitate the return through the Pakistani Consulate in Guangzhou and the Embassy in Beijing.

A Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) spokesperson in an announcement on Sunday said the objection raised by the authority with regard to fitness of the airline’s plane scheduled to carry back home the stranded passengers has been addressed.

Earlier in July, the CAA had prohibited Shaheen Air from using CAA facilities and services after the airline’s failure to clear dues of Rs1.5 billion. CAA allowed SAI to operate a special flight to bring passengers back who had booked their seats with Shaheen Airlines prior to the ban. Chief Justice Saqib Nisar on August 2 took notice of media reports about hundreds of Pakistanis stranded in Guangzhou, China.