BUREWALA-The dead body of a 12-year-old orphan boy was found from a seminary as he was brutally tortured to death at Chak 301/EB here Sunday night.

According to his mother, Hassan Rafique had gone to the local seminary for religious studies. When he didn't return home after 12 hours it raised alarms in the mind of the family and they started searching him.

However, Hassan's dead body was found from the first floor of the seminary. He was suffocated to death and his body was brutally stabbed with a sharp-edged weapon. Police seized the area and recovered the dead body and shifted it to local a hospital for post mortem.

After the incident, SP (Investigation) Rana Shujat Ali Khan, DSP Hafiz Khizar Zaman, Homicide Department and other police officials rushed to the scene, collected evidence and started investigations. The DSP assured the aggrieved family that they would soon manage to ascertain the culprits involved in the murder.

Meanwhile, two people including a journalist died in a car and train crash at an open railway crossing towards Chak 541/EB at Adda Zaheer Nagar.

Haji Jameel along with his friend Jameel was on his way to his native village by a car (MNA-4428).

When they were crossing the railway crossing near Adda Zaheer Nagar, their car was suddenly hit by Lahore-bound Fareed Express. The train dragged their car about one kilometer on the track and in result, Jameel and his friend died on the spot.

Rescue 1122 rushed to the area and immediately shifted the bodies to THQ Hospital.

Jameel was working as the bureau chief of a Multan-based newspaper and a private news channel. The city journalists expressed their deep condolence with the grieved family.