PESHAWAR - Mother of senior journalist Said Alam Khan, Bureau Chief of The Nation in Peshawar, passed away on Sunday.

Her funeral prayers were offered on Monday at 2pm at Kohi-Barmol area of Katlang tehsil. She was laid to rest at ancestral graveyard in Kohi-Barmol. A large number of relatives, local residents, journalists and government officials attended the funeral. Her Qul prayers will be held at Kohi-Barmol village on Wednesday.