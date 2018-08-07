Share:

LAHORE - The Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan staged a protest march from Data Darbar to Faisal Chowk on The Mall against the alleged vote rigging in the July 25 general elections.

TLP head Allama Khadim Rizvi led the march, which was participated in by a large number of his followers. Holding placards and banners, the participants chanted slogans against the Election Commission of Pakistan and said it failed to hold transparent elections on July 25. They said that mandate was given to a specific party in engineered polls and that Imran Khan was not acceptable to them as prime minister of Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

Addressing the protesters, Khadim Rizvi warned the ECP to address TLP candidates’ complaints regarding rigging or be ready to face the more protest. He warned to extend the protest campaign countrywide in coming days if TLP demands were not addressed.

He said Pakistan could not afford a liberal and secular Imran Khan and his party to rule over it. He said TLP candidates were winning on a good number of seats but their results were changed in favour of other parties’ candidates.

Khadim Rizvi said TLP would celebrate Independence day and hold countrywide rallies and marches to mark the freedom of the country. He announced TLP will fully participate in local bodies polls and all by-elections and give surprising results.